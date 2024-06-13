WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 25,250 shares.The stock last traded at $51.79 and had previously closed at $52.62.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $518.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 308.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,615,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

