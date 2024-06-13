WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.32

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 100266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

Get WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.