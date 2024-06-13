Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CLDX opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $702,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $318,134.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,160 shares of company stock worth $7,501,489 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

