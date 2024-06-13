Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.79

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 1670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Woolworths Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.
About Woolworths
Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.
