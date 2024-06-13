Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s current price.

WK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

NYSE WK opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Workiva by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

