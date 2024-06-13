World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $160.70 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $160.70 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00047120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000859 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

