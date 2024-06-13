Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $601.03 or 0.00902609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $951.33 million and $223.33 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

