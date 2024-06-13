Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Hits $0.0529

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $21.53 million and $31,293.69 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05205951 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,435.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

