Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Trading Down 1.4%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 2,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.
