Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yext by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 603,598 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 652.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 295,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yext by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 300.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 53.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 321,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

