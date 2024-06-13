Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.0 million-$396.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.3 million. Yext also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.81 million, a PE ratio of -103.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

