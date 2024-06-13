Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $286.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.54), with a volume of 16380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.54).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.73) target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 67.85 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,092.31 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.14.

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

