Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $286.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.54), with a volume of 16380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.54).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.73) target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZEG
Zegona Communications Price Performance
Zegona Communications Company Profile
Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zegona Communications
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.