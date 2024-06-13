ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.36

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 267271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

ZKH Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.66 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

