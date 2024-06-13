ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 85.8% in May

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZOZO Stock Performance

ZOZO stock remained flat at $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,802. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

