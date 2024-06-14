10,358 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.57. 4,204,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

