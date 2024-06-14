10,849 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. General Electric makes up about 1.0% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,385,000 after acquiring an additional 426,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.88. 4,683,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,966. The company has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.01. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.