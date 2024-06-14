11,891 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Bought by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.7 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,629. The firm has a market cap of $213.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $27.60.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

