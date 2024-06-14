168,713 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 0.8% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.48. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

