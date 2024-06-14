183,100 Shares in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Quarry LP owned approximately 1.99% of AlphaVest Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 216,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 75,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

ATMV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 43,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,268. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

AlphaVest Acquisition Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

