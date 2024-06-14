19,968 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.99. 7,164,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.