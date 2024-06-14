250,000 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Acquired by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000. Qiagen makes up 1.5% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Qiagen Price Performance

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.34. 1,104,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.