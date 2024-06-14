311,102 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 311,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,856,000 after acquiring an additional 232,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $37.48. 1,061,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Get Our Latest Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.