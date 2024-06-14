434,424 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 434,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November makes up about 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNOV. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 71,676 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 709,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $70,984.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,118,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,857.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,215,070 shares of company stock valued at $132,274.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

