442,190 Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 442,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,000. ACM Research accounts for 0.6% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 767,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after buying an additional 399,854 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 186,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.44. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,947,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

