4,576 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.00. 6,612,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,753. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

