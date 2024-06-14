46,507 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,971,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.79. 1,564,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,307. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

