4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 237,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 881,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

FDMT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.89.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 5,833 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $204,388.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,236 shares of company stock valued at $607,796 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,941,000 after acquiring an additional 888,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,844,000 after acquiring an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,551,000 after acquiring an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

