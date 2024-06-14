596,949 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 596,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,561,000. Allstate accounts for 4.1% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.59.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,321. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

