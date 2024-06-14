70489 (PAA.TO) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$810.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$819.89 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

