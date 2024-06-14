7,164 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. 1,203,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,289. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.