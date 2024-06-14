73,115 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Bought by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 75,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,566. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

