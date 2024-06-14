Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.050-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

