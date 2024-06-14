Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of ACU traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,302. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Acme United has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Acme United had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Acme United will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $314,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $49,125.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $658,194 in the last three months. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

