Addus HomeCare (ADUS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/31/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/20/2024 – Addus HomeCare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $105.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Addus HomeCare had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Addus HomeCare was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. 109,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,890. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.77. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $12,215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 683.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

