Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.75

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 177762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adient

Adient Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.