Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.36. 71,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,035,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Adient by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Adient by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adient by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Adient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

