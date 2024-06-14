AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Update

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AFC Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of AFCJF remained flat at $12.40 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. AFC Ajax has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

AFC Ajax Company Profile

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

