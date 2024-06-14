Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

ACGBY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,599. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $26 billion for the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

