Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.70

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 388723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Akzo Nobel Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.