Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADLRF remained flat at $11.50 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

