Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADLRF remained flat at $11.50 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $12.38.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
