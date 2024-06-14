Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 983,842 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 0.9% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Alibaba Group worth $823,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,244,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

