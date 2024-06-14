AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Down 82.1% in May

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for about 10.4% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 94.26% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

