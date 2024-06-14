Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.94). Approximately 2,287,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,903,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.82).

Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,543.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

