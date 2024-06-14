Altius Minerals Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.28.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

