Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31,045 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818,543. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average is $169.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.