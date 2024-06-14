Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by FACT Capital LP

FACT Capital LP lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of FACT Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FACT Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,504,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $182.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,791,441. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

