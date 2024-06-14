American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.00

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 91003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AHR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

