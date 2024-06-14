American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of ARL opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
