American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of ARL opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 210.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.