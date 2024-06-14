American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956. American Strategic Investment has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($32.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($31.64). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 162.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Strategic Investment will post -12.32 EPS for the current year.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

