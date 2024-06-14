Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Price Target at $110.37

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.37.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 358,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 208,388 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,903,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $192,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217,749 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 412.1% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 94,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

